Claesson’s late strike for Sweden seals top spot with victory over Poland

A day of high drama in Group E saw top spot change twice in the final six minutes as Sweden pipped Spain to top spot in added time with a 3-2 win over Poland. For a moment it seemed Robert Lewandowski might carry Poland into the last 16 but Viktor Claesson's late goal ensured that Sweden retained the top spot they had held coming into the final round of games but seemed destined to lose as Spain ran in the goals in Seville. A 5-0 win over Slovakia was certainly what they needed after a frustrating start to Euro 2020 that saw them drop four points, however, they had left it too late to avoid a round of 16 draw with Croatia that promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the opening knockout round.