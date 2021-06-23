Claesson’s late strike for Sweden seals top spot with victory over Poland
In the end it was failure for Poland, but at least it was gallant failure. A campaign that had seemed to be fizzling disappointingly away suddenly came to life in its final 30 minutes as Robert Lewandowski, almost single-handed, inspired a fightback. Poland came from 2-0 down to level, but as they desperately sought the goal that would have taken them through to the last 16, Viktor Claesson snatched the winner for Sweden.www.theguardian.com