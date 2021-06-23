Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Match preview: Real Salt Lake faces unbeaten Seattle Sounders

By Ryan Sanders
RSL Soapbox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord: 3-1-3 (6th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (5) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (4) Record: 6-0-3 (1st, west) Most goals: Raul Ruidiaz (7) Most assists: Joao Paulo (5) After an exciting end in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, they set out on the road to take on the league’s current best team, the Seattle Sounders. Seattle has yet to lose a game this season, going 6-0-3 through their first nine matches, with striker Raul Ruidiaz leading the way with seven goals and one assist. RSL will hope to take the momentum they found in their last game and use it to hand Seattle their first loss on the season.

www.rslsoapbox.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Aaron Herrera
Person
Freddy Juarez
Person
Jordan Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Salt#The Seattle Sounders#Rsl#Fc Dallas#Acl#Wa Weather#Kmyu#Ksl Tv#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSkslsports.com

Bobby Wood Listed On The Bench As Potential Real Salt Lake Debut Looms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake manager Freddy Juarez has opted to place Bobby Wood on the bench, marking the first time the U.S. international has made the gameday 18-player roster for RSL. Wood, 28, arrived in Salt Lake City two and a half weeks ago during the...
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: With 2-1 win over RSL, Sounders FC's unbeaten start to season moves to 10 matches

Continuing the club’s best-ever start to season, Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-3, 24 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points) at Lumen Field by a final score of 2-1, pushing the club’s unbeaten run to 10 games to begin the 2021 season. With the victory, Seattle becomes just the eighth team in MLS history to start a campaign unbeaten through 10 regular season matches. As Sounders FC continues to welcome more fans back into Lumen Field through the club’s evolving COVID-19 protocols, tonight’s crowd of 24,652 was the largest home attendance since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Scouting Report: Real Salt Lake in the Emerald City

Well, last week was crazy, and no scouting report. Sorry about that, and we’re back on track. So, besides the fact that Real Salt Lake got a very needed win (and CAPTAIN Damir came through again...) Seattle is going to be a new test. Some might say playing against those new Seattle kits is a challenge in and of itself... but, I digress.
MLSRSL Soapbox

What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

It’s been three years weeks since we saw Real Salt Lake in action, and tonight they’re back at the RioT to take on fellow Utah team the Vancouver Whitecaps. It’s been a busy international break for RSL, with Bobby Wood, Jony Menendez, and Toni Datković have all joined the club, though the latter two have not arrived in Salt Lake yet. With a fully healthy roster, this game could see a strong RSL.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders come from behind to earn 2-1 away win over LA Galaxy, remain last unbeaten team in MLS

The Seattle Sounders defeated the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy’s Sacha Kljestan opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 21st minute after Chicharito was taken down in the 18-yard box. Seattle erased the deficit 20 minutes later when Yeimar scored his first goal of the season on a header from a João Paulo corner.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake returns to league play hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps

After what felt like a year-long FIFA break, Real Salt Lake is back in action at home against their temporary stadium-mates Vancouver Whitecaps. While Bobby Wood arrived in Salt Lake a couple weeks ago, it’s unknown whether he’ll be available on the field for tonight. RSL doesn’t have anyone listed on the injury report, so Freddy Juarez should have a full squad to choose from.
MLSESPN

Struggling Vancouver Whitecaps earn draw with unbeaten Seattle Sounders

Raul Ruidiaz scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season as the Seattle Sounders rallied for a 2-2 draw with the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Jimmy Medranda also scored for the Sounders, who remain the lone undefeated team in the league. Cristian Dajome and Lucas Cavallini tallied for...
MLSvavel.com

Seattle Sounders: What is Schmetzer's secret to unbeaten start?

When teams lose key players, fans and pundits alike expect a drop off in terms of either performance or results. Without the big names or consistent performers, fringe players get their chance to impress, but often a teams' inability to put points on the board will be blamed on having to field inexperienced squad members.
MLSThe Spokesman-Review

Raul Ruidiaz penalty lifts Sounders past Real Salt Lake to remain undefeated in 2021

SEATTLE – Raul Ruidiaz stood idle in Lumen Field’s north penalty box. Rarely has the space baffled the Sounders FC forward. Wednesday was one of those times. Good thing teams switch sides at halftime. What the Sounders couldn’t finish to open their match against Real Salt Lake, the home side found after the break to collect a 2-1 win.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake drops 2-1 result in Seattle

Real Salt Lake, despite equalizing from a second-half deficit, ultimately dropped all three points in Seattle thanks to a penalty from Raul Ruidiaz in the 88th minute. Tonight also marked the MLS debut of Bobby Wood as he came off the bench midway through the second half. The first half...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC at Real Salt Lake

DYNAMO STARTING XI (4-3-3):     . Marko Marić; Adam Lundkvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker (c), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Matías Vera; Joe Corona; Memo Rodriguez, Maxi Urruti, Tyler Pasher. INDIVIDUAL PLAYER NOTES:. GK Marko Marić will earn his 34th start for the Dynamo and can earn his fifth clean sheet in MLS. DF Adam Lundkvist...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Dynamo, Real Salt Lake try to regain winning ways

The Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake will both try to plug leaky defenses when they square off on Saturday in Sandy, Utah. Houston (3-3-4, 13 points) is coming off consecutive draws. The Dynamo earned a road point with a 1-1 result against Los Angeles FC last Saturday. Then, Houston played to a 2-2 stalemate at home against Portland on Wednesday.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Surrenders Another Late Goal In 2-1 Loss To Sounders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake suffered their second defeat of the season and first road loss following a 2-1 loss at the hands of Seattle Sounders. Seattle has remained unbeaten through the first 10 games of their 2021 campaign. “I thought first half we defended a lot,”...
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Academy Shines and Makes Its Mark at Every Level

The Real Salt Lake Academy U15s returned the organization to prominence among MLS Academies on Monday with a dramatic shootout victory to secure a spot in the MLS NEXT Cup Semifinal in Frisco, Texas. A series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament led to the excitement in the closing moments on Sunday.