Match preview: Real Salt Lake faces unbeaten Seattle Sounders

Record: 3-1-3 (6th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (5) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (4) Record: 6-0-3 (1st, west) Most goals: Raul Ruidiaz (7) Most assists: Joao Paulo (5) After an exciting end in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, they set out on the road to take on the league’s current best team, the Seattle Sounders. Seattle has yet to lose a game this season, going 6-0-3 through their first nine matches, with striker Raul Ruidiaz leading the way with seven goals and one assist. RSL will hope to take the momentum they found in their last game and use it to hand Seattle their first loss on the season.