Brevard, NC

Chamber's Surprise Patrol Conducts Its First Mission Of 2021

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Surprise Patrol Team at the Brevard/ Transylvania Chamber of Commerce conducted its first mission of 2021 – with a twist. Rather than going out to surprise members en masse as normal, chamber Executive Director Clark Lovelace; Board members Kathy Mlay, Brenda Valenti and Shelia Carland; and membership committee member Bill Medl ventured out individually to surprise five chamber members with noise makers, silly accessories and some goodies.

