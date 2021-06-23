Chamber's Surprise Patrol Conducts Its First Mission Of 2021
The Surprise Patrol Team at the Brevard/ Transylvania Chamber of Commerce conducted its first mission of 2021 – with a twist. Rather than going out to surprise members en masse as normal, chamber Executive Director Clark Lovelace; Board members Kathy Mlay, Brenda Valenti and Shelia Carland; and membership committee member Bill Medl ventured out individually to surprise five chamber members with noise makers, silly accessories and some goodies.www.transylvaniatimes.com