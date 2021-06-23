Cancel
Zoom updated with custom video filters, support for gender pronouns, and more

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom updated its iOS and Mac apps with version 5.7.0. With this release, the cloud meeting app now brings support for gender pronouns, scheduling privilege, alternative host between linked master/sub-accounts, and more. Zoom has been the most popular app for video calls and meetings during the pandemic. By the end...

9to5mac.com
