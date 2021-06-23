‘Copshop’: Open Road Films Sets Up Gerard Butler-Frank Grillo Action Thriller For Fall Release

The third film from the director of the acclaimed DEAREST SISTER takes a new and engrossing approach to the time-travel genre. Yellow Veil Pictures has announced that it has picked up North American rights to Mattie Do’s THE LONG WALK (no relation to the same-titled Richard Bachman/Stephen King novel), with a release planned for early 2022 following a successful festival tour. Directed by Mattie Do, the only female and horror filmmaker in Laos, from a script by Christopher Larsen, it stars Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Por Silatsa, Noutnapha Soydara, Vilouna Phetmany, Chansamone Inoudom and Vithaya Sombath. The synopsis: “THE LONG WALK tells the story of an elderly man [Chanthalungsy] who has the power to travel back in time thanks to a mysterious spectral companion whose death he witnessed 50 years earlier. He decides to trespass into his own past and set in motion a plan to preempt his mother’s terminal suffering, and ultimately appease his soul.”