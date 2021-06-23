Cancel
Movies

‘Copshop’: Open Road Films Sets Up Gerard Butler-Frank Grillo Action Thriller For Fall Release

Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Open Road films, which didn’t pull back on theatrical releases for cinemas during the pandemic like other studios, has set a release date of Sept. 17 for its Gerard Butler action movie Copshop from Joe Carnahan. Written by Carnahan and Kurt McLeod, Copshop follows a wily con artist, who...

deadline.com
MoviesThe Ringer

The Enduring Thrill Ride of Steven Soderbergh Heist Movies

This Thursday, the film No Sudden Move comes to HBO Max. It’s a period crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, which centers on a scheme—oh, you stopped reading after “crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh,” didn’t you? Fair enough. After all, we have decades of evidence that this particular combination of genre and director produces consistently excellent results.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Inbar Lavi And Jack Kesy To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Vronika’

EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters) and Jack Kesy (Claws, Deadpool 2) have signed on to star in Vronika, a psychological thriller from writer/director Geert Heetebrij. Heetebrij’s debut feature centers on strong-willed Roni (Lavi) and her ambitious husband Stephen (Kesy), a stay-at-home crypto-currency day trader who manifests a twin version of his wife named Vronika (also played by Lavi), to assist him in winning trades.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Fourth 'Hotel Transylvania' film set for fall release

June 19 (UPI) -- The fourth and final installment in Sony's Hotel Transylvania film franchise will be released in theaters Oct. 1 instead of July 23 as planned. Deadline and Variety reported the schedule change Friday. The movie's Twitter page was updated to say it would be released: "This Fall....
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Action Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Antonio Banderas has been more than familiar with the action genre dating back over a quarter of a century, when he followed up his two Hollywood breakthrough roles in Philadelphia and Interview with the Vampire with a charismatic performance in Robert Rodriguez’s explosive Desperado. In the decades since, the Spanish...
TV & Videosnbcpalmsprings.com

“The Ice Road” Interview: Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder Talk About Netflix Action-Thriller

Laurence Fishburne stars as truck operator Goldenrod in “The Ice Road” while Amber Midthunder plays Tantoo, the fierce Cree truck driver who has other motivations. After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler And Frank Grillo’s New Movie Coming This September

Fans of grizzled middle-aged badassery are about to be in for a real treat following the news that kings of B-tier action Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo’s first collaboration Copshop is coming to theaters on September 17th. Joe Carnahan, no stranger to the genre himself having recently helmed Hulu’s fantastic...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Rosaline’: Isabela Merced To Play Juliet In 20th Century’s Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Tale Starring Kaitlyn Dever

EXCLUSIVE: Isabela Merced has been tapped to play Juliet in 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo Are Teaming Up For a WWII Submarine Action-Thriller OPERATION SEAWOLF

Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo will star in a new World War II submarine action film project titled Operation Seawolf, which recently wrapped production. The film is set in the last days of WWII “when Germany, desperate for any remaining opportunity to defeat the Allied powers, looked to their last remaining U-Boats for one final mission: to cruise all the way to New York City and attack the U.S. mainland.”
MoviesCollider

‘Shattered,’ Starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, Reveals Cast and First Image

Shattered, a new action-thriller from director Luis Prieto, has just been given a first image and an official cast announcement. Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take) and Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) headline the film, with John Malcovich (Being John Malkovich), Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Sasha Luss (Anna), Ash Santos (American Horror Story), and Ridley Bateman (Shelter in Place). The first image for the film shows Monaghan in crutches and Luss excited about a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
MoviesHollywood News

Sundance film ‘The Nest’ starring Jude Law set for release this August

Sundance 2020 film The Nest starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon has been confirmed for an August release through Picturehouse Entertainment, according to an official release. With it cam a brand new trailer for the movie, which we’ve posted below. The film comes to the screen from Sean Durkin, the...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Mattie Do’s fest-fave sci-fi thriller “THE LONG WALK” set for North American release

The third film from the director of the acclaimed DEAREST SISTER takes a new and engrossing approach to the time-travel genre. Yellow Veil Pictures has announced that it has picked up North American rights to Mattie Do’s THE LONG WALK (no relation to the same-titled Richard Bachman/Stephen King novel), with a release planned for early 2022 following a successful festival tour. Directed by Mattie Do, the only female and horror filmmaker in Laos, from a script by Christopher Larsen, it stars Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Por Silatsa, Noutnapha Soydara, Vilouna Phetmany, Chansamone Inoudom and Vithaya Sombath. The synopsis: “THE LONG WALK tells the story of an elderly man [Chanthalungsy] who has the power to travel back in time thanks to a mysterious spectral companion whose death he witnessed 50 years earlier. He decides to trespass into his own past and set in motion a plan to preempt his mother’s terminal suffering, and ultimately appease his soul.”
Moviesthebrag.com

Lily Collins set to star as a live-action Polly Pocket in new film

Polly Pocket, one of the most iconic toys in the history of the world is set to get the movie treatment and Lily Collins is helping to bring it to life. With the film’s description keeping it short and sharp, it does an amazing job of speaking to the inner child in all of us, describing the movie as, “A young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.” Now let’s be real, that’s a dream that any owner of a Polly Pocket toy fantasised multiple times.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Ice Road’ Film Review: Liam Neeson Hauls a Load of Action Clichés

The idea of marrying the reality-TV staple “Ice Road Truckers” with the suspense classic “The Wages of Fear” — about long-haul drivers trying to get through treacherous mountain roads with a payload of nitroglycerin — isn’t a bad one in theory. In practice, however, “The Ice Road” is so often inept and heavy-handed that not even the reliable presence of Liam Neeson can rescue it.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Fletch, STX, Oceans, NieR

Filming has officially begun on Greg Mottola’s upcoming film adaptation of Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel “Confess, Fletch” with Jon Hamm in the iconic role of Irwin M. Fletcher. Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr co-star. In the new film, Hamm’s Fletch is an investigative journalist who finds...