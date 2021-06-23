Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Introducing ELLE DECOR All Access

By ELLE DECOR Editors
ELLE DECOR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at ELLE DECOR, we obsess over design—from swoon-worthy interiors and jaw-dropping architecture to the hottest home-decorating trends. You too? Good. We have something just for you. Today we’re pleased to launch ELLE DECOR All Access, a new membership program devoted to design lovers of all stripes—whether you’re looking to...

www.elledecor.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle Decor#Elledecor Com#Elle Decor Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Power of Decorators

Let’s build a strict type-checker and an awesome logging tool in Python from scratch. Imagine you are the lead developer on some project. One day your boss tells you that you and your team have to make sure that all the functions and methods have logging and type checking protocols implemented and it needs to be tested by the end of the week.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Will The Pandemic Be The Death Of The Open Floor Plan?

Not in recent memory have so many Americans carried out nearly every aspect of our lives—working, schooling, resting, playing, eating—at home. Spending so much time at home has meant we’ve had to rethink the way we use certain spaces, from setting up workspaces inside and out to popping up virtual happy hours from our living room sofas.
Beauty & FashionELLE DECOR

12 Neutral Pieces That Will Make Your Space Feel Calmer

When it comes to creating restful, soothing spaces, neutrals will never go out of style. From crisp white to toasty biscuit and cool graphite, the subtle spectrum of neutral hues is far from sedate and allows for a wide range of styles and applications. No one understands this better than...
RetailSFGate

Wello Introduces Door Access Features to its FDA-Cleared Automated Temperature Screening Station

ADDISON, Texas (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Today Wello introduces door access features to its award-winning FDA-cleared automated temperature screening station, welloStationX. While some businesses are just beginning to welcome employees back into their facilities, companies that provide essential services have found a way to keep in-person operations running continuously and safely over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now these same businesses are determining their long-term outbreak prevention and business continuity strategies, which include integrating health screening deeper into their buildings. With the addition of door access to Wello's stations, businesses improve the effectiveness and compliance of their health and safety programs without the need for a security or medical professional at every entrance.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

How Feng Shui Shaped This Curve-Filled New York Apartment

Certain events—in both life and design—seem preordained by the universe. Take the case of Manhattan homeowner Susan Tsui Shan Lee and the Brooklyn- and Detroit-based architecture office Dash Marshall. Lee, a development consultant, was nearly 9,000 miles away from home at a conference in Cambodia when a fellow attendee tipped...
RelationshipsPosted by
TheStreet

Introducing The Nanit Community - The Global Destination For All Things Parenting

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the only smart baby monitor that connects parents to their baby's health and development, announced the launch of their latest digital offering, the Nanit Community . A public forum for parents, families and caregivers, the Nanit Community provides a platform to share experiences and interact with other parents around the world who are looking for information, advice and help.
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

All the Fourth of July Sales on Furniture and Decor We’re Shopping This Weekend

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We know you’re probably extra excited for this year’s Fourth of July festivities, but along with fireworks and burgers, there's plenty of very...
Technologypacificoaks.edu

Accessibility

Pacific Oaks is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for all users, including those with disabilities. We monitor the digital accessibility experience and apply the appropriate accessibility standards to remediate issues. Measures to support accessibility. Pacific Oaks takes the following measures to ensure accessibility of the Pacific Oaks at pacificoaks.edu (“Website”):. Appoint...
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Open Space for All: Access & Inclusion in New York State Outdoor Recreation

Open Spaces for All is a collaboration between the Open Space Institute (OSI), and the newly formed New York Outdoor Recreation Coalition (NYORC), with support from Potrero Group. The initiative seeks to develop strategic priorities for improving and enhancing equity, access, and inclusion in New York State’s park and open space system. We are especially interested in issues of access and inclusion at lands owned and managed by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) or the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The overarching goal of this effort is to identify innovative policies, programs, initiatives, and partnerships to support and engage a growing and increasingly diverse constituency of park users. The resulting plan will support the evolution of the State’s services, offerings, and operations to equitably meet these needs and demands.
Retailprovideocoalition.com

Cyberlink’s Shutterstock library accessible to all Director users

For the first time ever, all Director Family 365 customers can access CyberLink’s full collection of Shutterstock premium royalty-free content of high quality photos, video, and audio. CyberLink announced this month the availability of their entire Shutterstock premium content library across all Director Family 365 products, making the extensive royalty-free...
Recipesimore.com

TikTok to introduce three minute videos for all creators

TikTok videos are getting longer. The company has announced it will let users upload and edit three-minute videos in the app. The new feature will be rolling out to all users over the next few weeks. TikTok has today announced it is rolling out the option to make longer videos...
Computersarxiv.org

$\ell^p$-Distances on Multiparameter Persistence Modules

Motivated both by theoretical and practical considerations in topological data analysis, we generalize the $p$-Wasserstein distance on barcodes to multiparameter persistence modules. For each $p\in [1,\infty]$, we in fact introduce two such generalizations $d_{\mathcal I}^p$ and $d_{\mathcal M}^p$, such that $d_{\mathcal I}^\infty$ equals the interleaving distance and $d_{\mathcal M}^\infty$ equals the matching distance. We show that $d_{\mathcal M}^p\leq d_{\mathcal I}^p$ for all $p\in [1,\infty]$, extending an observation of Landi in the $p=\infty$ case. We observe that the distances $d_{\mathcal M}^p$ can be efficiently approximated. Finally, we show that on 1- or 2-parameter persistence modules over prime fields, $d_{\mathcal I}^p$ is the universal (i.e., largest) metric satisfying a natural stability property; our result extends a stability result of Skraba and Turner for the $p$-Wasserstein distance on barcodes in the 1-parameter case, and is also a close analogue of a universality property for the interleaving distance given by the second author. In a companion paper, we apply some of these results to study the stability of ($2$-parameter) multicover persistent homology.
Cell PhonesELLE DECOR

The 7 Best Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite.