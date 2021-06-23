Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois man dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.) A hiker from Illinois died at the Grand Canyon Tuesday, park officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday just below the South Kaibab Trailhead. Officials said people in the area started CPR on the hiker, but emergency crews weren't able to continue life-saving efforts.

William Smith, 60, of Oswego, Illinois was reportedly hiking out of the canyon after a hike to Ooh Ahh Point.

Park officials are asking hikers to postpone difficult hikes due to extreme heat and limited resources.

The death is under investigation by the National Parks Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It is the second death in the area this week as a Cleveland-area woman died Sunday during a hike after showing symptoms of heat illness.

