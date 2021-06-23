Ahold Delhaize U.S. CEO on Building Consumer Trust
Just as consumers’ wants and needs constantly evolve so do their definitions of trust. For food retailers, who have long histories of building trust with their customers, the challenge is “maintaining and enriching this trust in the face of changing customer values,” David Fikes, executive director for the FMI Foundation, said in opening remarks of a session held during the association’s Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange this week.www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com