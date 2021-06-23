Ahold Delhaize U.S. CEO on Building Consumer Trust

VP Marketing @ Usercentrics overseeing global marketing efforts. "Data Privacy is a Human Right." Trust has the power to make or break a brand. A recent study of consumers surfaced just how much trust has emerged as a top priority for brands. Among consumers today, “70 percent say trusting a brand is more important today than in the past — a shared belief among age groups, gender and income.” While over half (53%) agree that whether you trust the company behind the brand or product is the second most important factor (only to price) when purchasing from a new brand.