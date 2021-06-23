Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Mark Cousins Doc ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’ + Lynch, Kieślowski, Ophüls Restorations & More – Full List

Cancel
The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 Cannes Classics section. Made up of a selection of restored prints, the roster also includes new documentaries that explore the history of cinema. Among the offerings is Mark Cousins’ pre-opening doc, The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas, which covers a yearly drive with the British producer from London to Cannes. Cousins and Thomas will be in town for the presentation. (Scroll down for the full Cannes Classics list.)

Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021: Tribute to Bill Duke, ‘Mulholland Drive,’ Tilda Swinton’s first film among Cannes Classics lineup

The Cannes Film Festival today announced the full lineup of one of their most popular sections each year, Cannes Classics. This year is shining a focus on Black filmmakers including a tribute to actor/director Bill Duke and a screening of his 1985 film The Killing Floor and Oscar Micheaux’s 1935 documentary Murder in Harlem. Micheaux was the first African-American director in the history of American cinema.
MoviesScreendaily

Visit Films boards sales on Cannes Classics selection ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’ (exclusive)

Visit Films has boarded worldwide rights on Mark Cousins’ Cannes Classics documentary The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas. Cousins joins Thomas on the producer’s annual road trip from London to the Cannes Film Festival as he recalls some of his most iconic films like Bernardo Bertolucci’s multiple Oscar winner The Last Emperor, David Cronenberg’s Crash, and Nic Roeg’s Bad Timing.
Moviescriterion.com

Cannes Classics and a Toronto Dozen

As Cannes puts the finishing touches to its 2021 lineup, Toronto has announced a first round of titles, and Locarno has selected its opening night feature. It’s turned out to be a busy week for festival news, so let’s start with Cannes and work our way through the calendar. Before...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Cannes 2021: Restored Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes Classics

CANNES: Restored films by Krzysztof Kieślowski, Márta Mészáros, Vojtech Jasný, Tengiz Abouladzé and Zdravko Velimirovic will screen in Cannes Classics 2021, whose selection was announced on 23 June 2021. The Double Life of Véronique (1991) by Krzysztof Kieślowski was restored by Hiventy from the original negative in 4K, under the...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Reservoir Docs to Launch Sales at Cannes for Documentary About Oscar-Winning Cinematographer Philippe Rousselot (EXCLUSIVE)

Reservoir Docs has announced its new project, a feature-length documentary about Oscar-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot called “A Look Through His Lens.” The independent international sales company will finance and launch worldwide sales for the film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “A Look Through His Lens” will cover Rousselot’s life,...
MoviesScreendaily

Mark Cousins docs, restored films from Kinuyo Tanaka, Oscar Micheaux in Cannes Classics

Two documentaries from Mark Cousins and restored films from Kinuyo Tanaka, Oscar Micheaux, and Orson Welles will screen in Cannes Classics, announced on Wednesday (June 23). Cousins’ The Story Of Film: A New Generation and The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas, a profile of the celebrated British producer, are among a documentary line-up that incudes Buñuel, Un Cineasta Surrealista from Javier Espada, and All About Yves Montand by Yves Jeuland.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Jury Counts Five Women Including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mati Diop & More

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its jury which includes five women; a majority in the nine-person group including President Spike Lee. The jury includes French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop whose 2019 movie Atlantics took home the Grand Prix from the festival; Crazy Heart Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, French Inglorious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylène Farmer.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

AFI Docs Festival Marks a Return to D.C. Screens

Running June 22-27, the AFI Docs festival will bring a smorgasbord of nonfiction offerings to the greater Washington, D.C., area, screening 77 features in both the nation’s capital and nearby Silver Spring, Md. As with almost every festival making a provisional return to in-person events this summer, AFI Docs is approaching its 19th edition as a hybrid fest, with online components making up for the limitations on physical capacity.
MoviesHollywood News

Full Cannes jury announced ahead of July festival

The full jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes slightly later than usual in July, has been announced via official press release. Spike Lee will head this year’s line-up and he’s joined by some of world cinema’s best filmmakers. The 2021 line-up is as follows:. Spike Lee –...
MoviesSFGate

Cannes Director Stephan Komandarev Wraps Production on Doc 'Life From Life' (EXCLUSIVE)

Bulgarian helmer Stephan Komandarev, whose critically acclaimed feature “Directions” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar, has wrapped production on the documentary feature “Life From Life,” the director announced this week during the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. The film explores the hurdles facing organ transplant recipients in Bulgaria, once among Eastern...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Spike Lee’s Cannes 2021 Jury Will Include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, and More

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has announced the jurors who will join Spike Lee in determining the Palme d’Or winner. Lee will be accompanied by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho.
