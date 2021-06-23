Cannes Classics Lineup Includes Mark Cousins Doc ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’ + Lynch, Kieślowski, Ophüls Restorations & More – Full List

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 Cannes Classics section. Made up of a selection of restored prints, the roster also includes new documentaries that explore the history of cinema. Among the offerings is Mark Cousins’ pre-opening doc, The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas, which covers a yearly drive with the British producer from London to Cannes. Cousins and Thomas will be in town for the presentation. (Scroll down for the full Cannes Classics list.)