Elton John Fans Are Crying Over the Singer's Extremely Huge Career News on Instagram

Show-stopping, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elton John announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is on for 2022, after he was forced to postpone the remainder of his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates due to COVID-19. These will be the “final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” he announced.”I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John shared in a video on Twitter. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”