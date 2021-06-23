AMD PSF Control Support Still Awaiting The Mainline Linux Kernel

AMD has shifted all their graphics processors and APUs prior to Polaris / GCN 1.4 to being legacy and will not be supported by their new Radeon Software Adrenalin releases. AMD announced that products ranging from their A-Series APUs up through the Radeon R9 300 series (including R9 Fury) are now legacy and will not see new releases with their mainline driver. On Monday for Windows users they published the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 release while 21.5.2 is the last for these pre-Polaris graphics processors.