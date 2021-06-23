Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD PSF Control Support Still Awaiting The Mainline Linux Kernel

phoronix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been three months since AMD published a security whitepaper outlining the possibility of a side channel attack with PSF. The Predictive Store Forwarding functionality is new to AMD Zen 3 (Ryzen 5000 / EPYC 7003 series) processors and as part of their security analysis they are allowing users the ability to opt-out of using this feature in the name of greater security but the feature still hasn't been picked up for the mainline Linux kernel.

www.phoronix.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psf#Control Knob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
Computersaithority.com

Nebulon Introduces SmartInfrastructure Support for HPE Proliant Servers with AMD EPYC Processors

Nebulon Broadens Server Platform Choice to Include HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen 10 Plus Servers with AMD EPYC™ Processors for smartCore and smartEdge solutions. Nebulon, Inc., the pioneer of smartInfrastructure, server-embedded infrastructure software delivered as-a-service, announced Nebulon smartCore and Nebulon smartEdge solution support for the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus Server using the new 3rd Generation AMD EPYC Processor. With this announcement, Nebulon offers customers using HPE ProLiant servers a broad range of server options for their smartInfrastructure deployments.
Computersphoronix.com

Adreno 660 GPU Support Landing For Linux 5.14

The MSM DRM driver changes have been submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.14 cycle for improving this open-source Qualcomm Adreno kernel graphics/display driver. Most notable with the MSM driver updates for Linux 5.14 is now having the Adreno 660 graphics support for that updated GPU found with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Adreno 660 support in MSM builds off the existing Adreno 650 series support.
Computerslinuxfoundation.org

05. Revision Control issue. Bind mounts in Linux.

I had an issue with the docker run "-v" option in the example provided. I'm using Ubuntu 18.04. I had a folder called /app but it was empty. I used the following command and it seemed to work fine but I wanted to check I was doing the correct thing:
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

DOTA 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support In New Update

Valve’s incredibly popular DOTA 2 just received a new update, which adds support for AMD’s latest FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. The game was confirmed to be receiving FSR support recently. In a news post on the official DOTA 2 website, Valve has listed all of the features and content additions coming to the game with the update.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Continues Working To Mainline Their PTDMA Driver For Linux

Published all the way back in September 2019 was a Linux driver for supporting the Pass-Through DMA controller for EPYC processors. The PTDMA hardware allows for high bandwidth memory-to-memory and I/O copy operations. Now mid-way through 2021 that AMD PTDMA Linux driver remains in the works and is up to its tenth driver revision while waiting to see if it's now ready for mainline or further changes are still deemed necessary.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux

Google engineers have prepared a set of Linux kernel patches allowing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) / SEV-ES encrypted state to allow for local migration support of these encrypted virtual machines on the same host. Local migration of VMs allow for moving the guest to a new user-space VMM...
SoftwareNews Slashdot

Why Google is Funding Linux Kernel Development in Rust

1 reply beneath your current threshold. Back when assemblers were hard to come by, I wrote original programs for DOS via "copy con: program.com " then alt-numpad codes... built up the practice from the old hex code listings in paper magazines. Installed a keylogger on a high school admin machine...
Computersphoronix.com

Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021

The Modula-2 programming language developed from the late 70's to 80's might finally see mainline GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) support in 2021. The structured Modula-2 programming language is that out of ETH Zurich by Niklaus Wirth who is known for his work as well on Euler, Pascal and other programming languages. Modula-2 still has some uses today like with Russia's GLONASS satellites.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMD and NVIDIA Had a Strong Week, but Is 1 Still Undervalued?

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Both companies have seen a surge in stock prices in the past few days due to recent partnerships or price target upgrades. Below I share a few highlights of the video.
Computerscnx-software.com

Olimex STM32MP1 SoM and evaluation board support Linux 5.10

Olimex has just announced the availability of an STMicro STM32MP1 Cortex-A7/M4 powered system-on-module (SoM) and an evaluator board with respectively STMP15X-SOM available in extended and industrial temperature variants, as well as STMP1(A13)-EVB evaluation board that works with the new STM32MP1 module, as well as earlier A13-SOM Allwinner A13 based system-on-module.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

The Linux kernel may not be quite as secure as it should be

A policy and process overview of the Linux kernel has identified some “potential pain points” in the handling and signing process of the security keys for the Linux kernel. The review of the kernel teams’ processes for signing releases and for the policies and procedures for the handling of the...
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver

AMD has shifted all their graphics processors and APUs prior to Polaris / GCN 1.4 to being legacy and will not be supported by their new Radeon Software Adrenalin releases. AMD announced that products ranging from their A-Series APUs up through the Radeon R9 300 series (including R9 Fury) are now legacy and will not see new releases with their mainline driver. On Monday for Windows users they published the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 release while 21.5.2 is the last for these pre-Polaris graphics processors.
Computersphoronix.com

FreeBSD 13.0 vs. DragonFlyBSD 6.0 vs. Linux On AMD EPYC 7003 Series "Milan"

For those wondering how well the likes of FreeBSD 13.0 and DragonFlyBSD 6.0 performance on AMD's EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors launched earlier this year, here are some initial benchmarks of those BSDs alongside a few Linux distributions. With recently having a Tyan 1U server in the lab with EPYC 7543 32-core processor, I've been running a number of BSD benchmarks on it given these recent BSD releases have been running well on this 1P server.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Xbox will support AMD’s super resolution tech for higher quality gaming

Earlier this week, AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution, the company’s answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS. Unlike DLSS, which is only available on NVIDIA’s select GPUs with Tensor Cores, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is open source and works with a broad range of GPUs — including some NVIDIA GPUs. Microsoft has already expressed interest in bringing the tech to Xbox consoles. And to make it a reality, the company is now releasing a preview of FSR for Xbox game developers.
Computerseteknix.com

AMD Ends Support for Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300 & Fury GPUs

When it comes to continued support for older PC hardware, while it is always nice to see tech-supported for as long as possible, there does always come the point where things have to end. If you do, therefore, own an AMD Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300, or Fury graphics card, then you might want to savour your latest 21.5.2 driver update as following a report via TechPowerUp, this has officially marked the final supported update those GPUs will get!