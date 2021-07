Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, June 30, 2021 and when I have to get blood drawn prior to a physical, I get to the lab VERY early so I can be first. Why? Because you must fast after midnight and crabby old people who need their breakfast so that they can take their pills arrive early — I am in denial that I am one of them — and I want to get in and get out and not deal with their complaining.