Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Charles Is Reportedly “Shellshocked” by William and Harry’s Rift

By Erin Vanderhoo f
Vanity Fair
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Prince Harry and Prince William prepare to meet for a July 1 ceremony honoring Princess Diana, Prince Charles has remained silent about the reports of a rift between the two brothers, reaching back to Meghan Markle’s entrance into the family. But according to People, their father is privately devastated by their discord. “He is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout],” a friend of Charles told the magazine, adding that he feels “shellshocked by it all.”

www.vanityfair.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Prince William
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Vanity Fair#Sun#Mirror#Cambridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Sent a Gift to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newborn Daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and Markle is reportedly doing well and has been in good spirits since the birth. "The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet," an insider told Intouch Weekly. "[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs." The birth of Lili also seems to be another step towards reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, as Us Weekly reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a gift to Lili to celebrate her birth.
Worldfoxwilmington.com

Prince Charles honors Prince William’s birthday in touching Instagram post

Prince William has a new reason to celebrate. The Duke of Cambridge turned 39 on Monday – just a day after commemorating Father’s Day with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. William’s father, Prince Charles, took to Instagram...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

“It Wasn’t Part of the Script”: Where Harry and William Might Be If Princess Diana Were Still Alive

When Princess Diana was still alive she told her boys to “never fall out” and always stay close, according to those who knew the late princess. But even as her sons prepare to reunite and unveil a statue in her honor on Thursday, Diana would have been “so concerned about the rift between Harry and William,” according to her biographer, Andrew Morton. “The acrimonious split is against everything she had planned for them. It wasn’t part of the script. She always saw Harry as the reliable wing man for William for when he took on the lonely and sobering position of Sovereign.”
U.K.Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne Sample the Local Honey in Glasgow

Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne indulged in some local Scottish honey before meeting with companies that are pioneering the future of space technology. On Wednesday, the royals kicked off the next leg of their annual Royal Week tour of Scotland by paying a visit to a community space run by the Children’s Wood charity in Glasgow. There, they were both gifted jars of local honey, a hobby which also happens to be one of her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s passion projects. The Duchess of Cambridge gave honey from her own beehives to children just last week during a hands-on learning session at the Natural History Museum in London. The Queen and her daughter also met with some of the kids who frequent the park and, at one point, the monarch even joined them around a fire pit. She politely declined, however, when offered a marshmallow to roast, replying, “No, that’s very kind of you,” per a report.
WorldVanity Fair

Prince Harry Says Lilibet Is “Very Chilled,” but Having Two Children “Is Definitely a Juggle”

Just three weeks after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still very much adjusting to life with two children. The Duke of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday to surprise this year’s winners. He attended a private party in honor of the outstanding children and young people celebrated by the charity, as well as the healthcare workers who look after them. According to Hello, during the event, Harry caught up with his friend Ed Sheeran and the two compared notes about fatherhood. The musician, whose first child was born last year, said to the royal, “Congratulations, a girl right?,” adding, “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” Harry replied, “Two is definitely a juggle.” While addressing the partygoers, he also said, “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Is This The Real Reason Harry And William's Rift Will Never Be Solved?

Princes William and Harry used to be close, no cap. The brothers were inseparable even after Wills married Kate Middleton, with Harry often photographed laughing with Kate, per Hello! However, everything changed when Harry and Meghan Markle started to get serious. The Times reported that the big brother pulled aside his younger sibling and questioned the pace of Harry and Meg's relationship. Even after the 2018 wedding, the Fab Four tried to make a go of it. But the cracks in their relationship had already started to show. Soon, they announced that they would be splitting their households and the rest was history, per Express.
CelebritiesPeople

Who Are the Children Featured in the New Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace?

Princess Diana has been honored with a statue at Kensington Palace — and her special bond with children is on full display. The royal's sons Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, for the statue unveiling. Together, the brothers pulled a green cloth off to reveal the sculpture of Princess Diana with her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince William & Prince Harry Were 'At Each Other's Throats As Fiercely As Ever' At Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William may have been photographed speaking at Prince Philip's funeral — but once they were out of sight, the brothers were reportedly arguing. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, royal expert Robert Lacey explained that many hoped their grandfather's funeral in April would "bring the warring brothers together in an atmosphere of reflection" but instead, they "started quarrelling again."