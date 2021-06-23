Prince Charles Is Reportedly “Shellshocked” by William and Harry’s Rift
As Prince Harry and Prince William prepare to meet for a July 1 ceremony honoring Princess Diana, Prince Charles has remained silent about the reports of a rift between the two brothers, reaching back to Meghan Markle’s entrance into the family. But according to People, their father is privately devastated by their discord. “He is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout],” a friend of Charles told the magazine, adding that he feels “shellshocked by it all.”www.vanityfair.com