Prince Charles Is Reportedly “Shellshocked” by William and Harry’s Rift

Just three weeks after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still very much adjusting to life with two children. The Duke of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday to surprise this year’s winners. He attended a private party in honor of the outstanding children and young people celebrated by the charity, as well as the healthcare workers who look after them. According to Hello, during the event, Harry caught up with his friend Ed Sheeran and the two compared notes about fatherhood. The musician, whose first child was born last year, said to the royal, “Congratulations, a girl right?,” adding, “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?” Harry replied, “Two is definitely a juggle.” While addressing the partygoers, he also said, “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”