Mattress Mack Bets On Astros Futures; Could Be Record-Setting Payout
The Houston Astros are hotter than the summer weather. The official first day of summer arrived Sunday, June 20, and the Astros won their ninth straight game Tuesday night to run their record to 16-4 in June. Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has taken notice and decided to make another home run bet on his home town Astros at +1000 odds to win the World Series. Mattress Mack bets are nothing new, but his latest, $2 million to net a win of $20 million, could be historic.www.thelines.com