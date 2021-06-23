Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mattress Mack Bets On Astros Futures; Could Be Record-Setting Payout

By FairwayJay
thelines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros are hotter than the summer weather. The official first day of summer arrived Sunday, June 20, and the Astros won their ninth straight game Tuesday night to run their record to 16-4 in June. Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has taken notice and decided to make another home run bet on his home town Astros at +1000 odds to win the World Series. Mattress Mack bets are nothing new, but his latest, $2 million to net a win of $20 million, could be historic.

www.thelines.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#The Houston Astros#Caesars Entertainment#Draftkings Sportsbook#Fanduel Sportsbook#Los Angeles Dodgers#American#The Oakland A#Al Central#Chicago White Sox#Pointsbet#Batting Average#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...