Later tonight (6/25), Jeopardy! guest host Savannah Guthrie is making her final appearance on the game show, so here’s the ratings for all interim hosts until now. On Friday night, the interim host finishes up her two-week stint on the game show. Ever since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November from pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! has used a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts. Some have been great and others have been lackluster, but everyone seems to have their own personal favorite.