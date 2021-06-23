These Easy DIY Cowgirl Costumes Will Have You Saying "Giddyup" This Halloween
There's something iconic about the West, and those who ride it. Maybe it's those beautiful, ultra-dramatic wide-open spaces, or the sense of freedom that comes with them. No matter the reason, Americans are super-proud of our western traditions, which makes cowgirl Halloween costumes an on-point choice every single October 31. Sure, this year you could dress up as a Disney villain in honor of the new Cruella de Vil movie, or maybe get a bunch of your buddies together and craft a timely Friends ensemble, but might we suggest classic cowgirl attire instead? After all, these are looks that you can rock Halloween after Halloween with just minor adjustments to freshen them up.www.countryliving.com