IOS 15 is the highlight release for this year and in preparation for its launch, Apple will release a number of developer beta as well as public beta versions of the software. The first developer beta is already out and the first public beta is expected in July. Like many people, you might be raring to get your hands on the brand-new features and the beta software seems like a way to do so. But you may be wondering whether installing an iOS 15 beta will void the device warranty. The short answer is no.