How a Pair of Architects Are Remaking the Future for the Homeless

For Gisue Hariri and Mojgan Hariri, the meaning of home has always been integral to their practice as family and architects. The sisters came to the United States from Iran to study architecture at Cornell. “As Iran was getting rapidly modernized, we wanted to absorb the latest technologies that the U.S. architecture schools could offer,” says Gisue. “We did this so that we could go back to Iran and help build a more modern and progressive place.” But, after witnessing the 1979 revolution in Iran during their senior year of college, they were faced with an existential choice: Where do we make our home? “It was a huge identity crisis,” says Morgan. “Between the revolution and the hostage crisis, it was the first time we realized, Oh, people are looking at us as the other.”