New York City, NY

Adams leads Wiley, Garcia in first round of New York City Democratic mayoral primary

By Emily Aubert
 9 days ago
New York City held its Democratic and Republican primaries for mayor of New York City on June 22. It was the first time ranked-choice voting (RCV) was used for a mayoral primary in the city’s history. Final RCV tabulations are not expected until the week of July 12, due to the deadlines for voters to submit absentee ballots and fix ballot issues.

With 84% of precincts reporting, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams led 12 other Democrats with 32% support in the first round of voting. Former mayoral counsel Maya Wiley and former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia followed with 22% and 20%, respectively.

Curtis Sliwa defeated Fernando Mateo in the first round of the Republican primary with more than 70% of the vote.

Sliwa and the Democratic nominee will advance to the general election on November 2, 2021. Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is not running for re-election due to term limits.

