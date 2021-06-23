Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, SC

Tri-County Technical College is helping area workers make a comeback after COVID

By Livin' Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether a comeback or a career change, Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton is helping area workers recover after a year dealing with the COVID pandemic. Tri-County Tech presently is offering more than 40 workforce training programs that lead to a recognized credential or certificate in industries where high-demand jobs exist. Costs for training, course materials and assessments are covered by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

livingupstatesc.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tech#Covid#Geer Rrb Fund#Tri County Tech#Ged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...