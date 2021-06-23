Tri-County Technical College is helping area workers make a comeback after COVID
Whether a comeback or a career change, Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton is helping area workers recover after a year dealing with the COVID pandemic. Tri-County Tech presently is offering more than 40 workforce training programs that lead to a recognized credential or certificate in industries where high-demand jobs exist. Costs for training, course materials and assessments are covered by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.livingupstatesc.com