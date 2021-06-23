Burlingame Country Club To Host 'First Responders Cup' In August
This August, Burlingame Country Club will host the “First Responders Cup 2021,” an event to benefit Transylvania and Jackson counties’ first responders. The idea for the Aug. 17 fundraising event, which will include golf, lunch and awards, came after Burlingame Country Club members thought about what could they do to “benefit the law enforcement, EMS, fire and rescue heroes who serve us,” according to Russ Small.www.transylvaniatimes.com