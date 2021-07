Years after it was announced a Sonic Drive-In was coming to Walla Walla, it has come to light that it will not be opening its planned Walla Walla Town Center location. Walla Walla Development Services Director Preston Frederickson said that prior to the cancellation, they had not heard from Alan Gottlieb, the president of California-based Real Estate Affiliates and a co-owner of the retail property. It was not until November 2020 that Frederickson received an update on the status of Sonic.