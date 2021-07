Some brands launch a single device or device model, but others prefer to diversify and try to cover the more user tastes the better. Because not everyone who buys, for example, AirPods-type wireless headphones is going to use them for the same purpose. There are those who are looking for higher sound quality, others more resistance, and for this reason, the Indian brand Oppo has decided to do this with its next creation, putting on the market three different models of its new OPPO Enco headphones.