Lionel “Lee” Guerra, 88, born on July 4, 1932 in McAllen, Texas, went home to be with the Lord June 19, 2021. He passed peacefully at home with his loving wife of 67 years by his side. An extremely proud Korean War Veteran, Lionel served in the US Army from 1952 to 1957, and in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960. He married Consuelo Cantu in March of 1958 and later left their home in Texas, moving the family to Aurora, Illinois in 1965. He often worked multiple jobs, mainly in mechanics, in order to provide the best life for his loved ones.