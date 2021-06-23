Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Royal Caribbean finishes test cruise, sets COVID-19 rules for upcoming voyages

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF7GR_0adD9MTh00

Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas has finished its test cruise and it seems that paying customers will soon be able to sail once again.

Cruises are expected to resume in July on the ship and the company has issued guidance for those ready to embark when the vessel sets sail from PortMiami.

Officials at Royal Caribbean “strongly recommend all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated” with the final dose given at least 14 days before sailing.

Guests will have to provide documentation that they’ve received their full coronavirus shot.

If no documentation is provided, passengers will be considered unvaccinated.

All people designated unvaccinated may have to undergo COVID-19 testing at their own expense.

If passengers don’t agree to adhere to the additional testing or other safety protocols, then they can get a full refund, the company said.

The tests will be done by a third-party vendor and will cost $136 a person aged 16 and up, and will be charged to the stateroom.

For children aged 2 through 15, the cruise line will cover the test cost.

Prior to the cruise, unvaccinated guests aged 16 and older will have to undergo a PCR test at an accredited lab of the guest’s choice no more than three days before setting sail. Passengers must provide the cruise line documentation of negative test results.

Then at the cruise terminal, all unvaccinated guests 2 years and older will have to undergo a PCR test during check-in.

Before disembarking the ship at the end of the trip, unvaccinated passengers will undergo a third test the night before docking.

For more on the testing procedures, click here.

During the boarding process, passengers are being requested to wear face masks when they arrive at the terminal during the time they pre-selected.

In some instances vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers will be separated in some areas of the ship.

Masks are also required in indoor settings for all passengers, except in staterooms, outdoors or on CocoCay, unless it is in a crowded setting.

Masks are not required at bars, lounges, restaurants and entertainment venues for vaccinated guests or at events that are designated for vaccinated guests only.

There will also be physical distancing limitations.

For more on the measures being taken by Royal Caribbean on the Freedom of the Seas, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Cruise Line#Pcr Testing#Royal Caribbean#Freedom Of The Seas#Portmiami#Royal Caribbean#Pcr#Cococay#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Travelcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean in Discussions to Begin Cruises to Grand Turk

It’s not just the cruise lines that are busy starting up these days. The ports of call are equally busy making sure that they are ready to start receiving cruise ships once again. One of these is Grand Turk which plans to start receiving cruise ships again at the end of summer.
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

First Cruise Ship Departs Miami for Required CDC Test Voyage

On Sunday, Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas became the first cruise ship to sail with passengers from a U.S. port in 464 days as the ship embarked on her Simulated Voyage, a test cruise mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to field-test COVID-19 protocols among passengers and crew.
Miami, FLWbaltv.com

First US trial cruise testing COVID-19 safety protocols begins

MIAMI — The cruise industry is one step closer to offering voyages out of U.S. ports as Royal Caribbean has launched a trial cruise out of PortMiami. This marks the first time a cruise ship set sail out of a U.S. port in 15 months, when the pandemic shut down the entire industry.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas becomes first cruise to set sail from a US port in 15 months since crippling COVID shutdown as it departs from Miami with 650 passengers on board

Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas became the first cruise ship to depart from a US port in 15 months as the industry looks to rebound from a crippling shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Freedom of the Seas set sail from PortMiami on Sunday with 650 passengers on board -...
Public Health740thefan.com

Disney delays test cruise on ‘inconsistent’ COVID-19 test results

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s cruise division said on Monday it had postponed its first test cruise since the onset of the pandemic after a few volunteers showed inconsistent COVID-19 test results. Several cruise lines have planned to resume voyages from the United States after many months, with Royal Caribbean Group’s...
Miami, FLusf.edu

Royal Caribbean CEO: 'All Is Good,' Awaiting CDC Feedback After Test Cruise

Royal Caribbean is waiting for feedback from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a simulated voyage of its Freedom of the Seas cruise ship, the company said. CEO Michael Bayley wrote on social media that the ship returned Tuesday morning to PortMiami after three days and two nights at sea testing CDC safety and health protocols put in place due to the COVID pandemic.
Port Canaveral, FLWPBF News 25

Disney Cruise Line postpones test cruise because of COVID-19 test results

A test cruise that was scheduled for Tuesday on Disney Cruise Line was postponed. The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise. But the trip was postponed until next month, pending approvals, because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19, “which is considered positive by the CDC,” Disney said in a statement.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
Adriana Jimenez

Royal Caribbean postpones inaugural sailing after 8 crew members test positive for COVID-19

(Fort Lauderdale) Royal Caribbean has postponed the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, was supposed to be the company's much-awaited return to business this summer. Instead, its first scheduled trips are now canceled. "While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests," Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

This Chic Outdoor Chaise Longue Has Weathered the Test of Time

After moving to Coral Gables in the early 1960s with her new husband, Harry Hood Bassett, Knoll design chief Florence Knoll Bassett noticed that her outdoor furniture fared poorly in South Florida’s salty sea air. Displeased, she mailed a handful of rusted bolts to Knoll talent Richard Schultz with a note: “Why can’t we make a chair that actually works?” Schultz—who had joined the firm in 1951 and assisted Harry Bertoia with his iconic wire collection, the alleged source of some of those rusty bolts—got to work.