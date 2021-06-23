Bob Giles receives LADA Dealer of the Year Award.
Lafayette, LA - Mr. Bob Giles, Chairman/CEO of Giles Automotive and longtime community member and supporter, has been awarded the prestigious Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA) Dealer of the Year Award. This award is bestowed to automobile dealers that have achieved success in business and made a concerted effort be involved in the community. Being honored with this award means Mr. Giles will represent the state of Louisiana and LADA for the National TIME Dealer of the Year Award at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in March of 2022.www.kadn.com