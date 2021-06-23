Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Bob Giles receives LADA Dealer of the Year Award.

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette, LA - Mr. Bob Giles, Chairman/CEO of Giles Automotive and longtime community member and supporter, has been awarded the prestigious Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA) Dealer of the Year Award. This award is bestowed to automobile dealers that have achieved success in business and made a concerted effort be involved in the community. Being honored with this award means Mr. Giles will represent the state of Louisiana and LADA for the National TIME Dealer of the Year Award at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in March of 2022.

www.kadn.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Lafayette, LA
Cars
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Bob Giles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lada#State Of Louisiana#Giles Automotive#The Acadiana Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...