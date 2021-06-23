Cancel
Goldman Sachs Tests Tokenized Treasury Bonds

By Source: Benzinga
CFO.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group has made its first trade on JPMorgan Chase’s private blockchain network. A report from Bloomberg revealed that the repo trade was conducted on June 17, and the transaction was completed after three hours and five minutes. However, the value of the transaction remains unknown. Goldman Sachs successfully...

www.cfo.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
Business
TheStreet

Goldman and EQT AB to Buy Parexel for $8.5 Billion

Swedish private-equity firm EQT AB and Goldman Sachs Group's (GS) - Get Report investment arm said Friday they will buy clinical research company Parexel International from Pamplona Capital Management for $8.5 billion, including debt. Parexel had drawn interest from about 10 parties, including. other private-equity firms and drug distributor. AmerisourceBergen...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Citi, Goldman, Other Banks Accused of CDS Antitrust Scheme (2)

New Mexico’s sovereign wealth fund brought a federal antitrust lawsuit claiming Bank of America Corp. , Citigroup Inc. ,. , and other top financial institutions rigged the credit default swap market by manipulating a key benchmark. The proposed class action, docketed Thursday, also targets. Barclays Plc. ,. BNP Paribas SA.
MarketsCFO.com

NYCE Breaks Crowdfunding Record, Announces IPO

NYCE formally announced Wednesday a record-breaking $1.31-million raise, as well as the signing of a deal to go public with blockchain-powered alternative trading system tZero Group, a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the venture capital arm of Overstock.com. What Happened: In light of the pandemic, wealth disparities between different classes and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Masco (MAS) to Buy on Favorable Extended Backlogs

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgraded Masco (NYSE: MAS) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $73.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocks
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Goldman Sachs Group

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $375.7. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Retail
pymnts

Retail Investors Comprise 10 Pct Of US Daily Market Trading

Retail investors now comprise 10 percent of daily trading on the wide-ranging U.S. stocks index Russell 3000, U.S. News & World Report reported on Wednesday (June 30), citing a note from Morgan Stanley. The Russell 3000 includes 3,000 of the biggest stocks traded in the U.S., which account for some...
Business
pymnts

Cybersecurity Firm SentinelOne Starts Trading On NYSE

Autonomous cybersecurity startup SentinelOne started trading at $46 per share on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday (June 30), some 30 percent higher than its original public offering price of $35 each, according to a company blog post and CNBC. The company began trading under the ticker S...
Stocks
The Motley Fool

These 5 Bank Stocks Just Increased Their Dividends

We recently learned that all 23 banks that were subject to the 2021 stress tests passed with flying colors. And for the first time in the post-financial crisis era, banks have control over how much of their capital they want to use to pay dividends and buy back stock, as long as they maintain a certain level of capital.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Goldman Sachs is looking to build out its footprint in the BNPL space

Goldman Sachs seeks to fill two newly created roles within its Marcus direct bank to help to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) arm, per Insider. The US-based banking giant is looking to staff up MarcusPay, a point-of-sale loan division, by bringing on a VP of product management to oversee developing new features, and an associate for the arm's product and partnership strategy team.
MarketsStreet.Com

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Lead Bank Gains on Stress Test Dividend Boost

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report lead big bank shares higher Tuesday following a host of dividend increases and buyback plans linked to last week's Federal Reserve stress tests that freed-up capital held by the country's largest lenders. The Fed, which introduced capital...
Texas StateDallas News

Is Goldman Sachs planning a big move in North Texas?

Word about a big Dallas expansion for Goldman Sachs is making the rounds again. For more than a year, there has been chatter in the North Texas real estate market about possible plans by the Wall Street investment firm to expand its Dallas operations. Last month Goldman Sachs officials said...
Dallas, TXbisnow.com

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Zeroing In On Dallas For A New Campus

Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking at creating a new hub in Texas, potentially looking to build its biggest campus outside of New York City in Dallas. The bank is already in talks with developers, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, and could replace its Jersey City location over time with this new Dallas location. Goldman has been expanding in areas outside of Manhattan for some time, but this latest maneuver reflects an even greater push into other places around the country. Reports emerged last year that it is considering relocating one of its major divisions to Florida after remote work showed some roles could be moved out of the expensive New York City market.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Goldman Sachs is staffing up BNPL teams

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. Andreessen Horowitz just tapped David Haber as its first New York-based general partner. Goldman Sachs is building out teams focused on new buy now, pay later offerings. Wall Street is showing an interest...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Deems This Energy Stock a 'Conviction Buy'

Electric utility name NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) is enjoying some tailwinds this morning, after Goldman Sachs added it to its "Conviction Buy" list while also raising its price target to $57 from $46. The analyst in question said a return to normal operating conditions is expected for the company's retail business after the effects of winter storm Uri, which would drive cash flows by 2022. Plus, the firm anticipates a share buyback of "just under 25% of its market cap, given its strong leverage metrics and cash generation." At last check, NRG is up 3% at $39.65.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades LPL Investment (LPLA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded LPL Investment (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Conviction Buy to Buy with a price target of $170.00. The analyst comments "We continue to see LPL as an attractive business with a high-single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a "normalized" rates environment. However, risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates (we are now marginally below the Street). Although the upside case remains intact (we see path to $14+ in EPS in 2024) and investors could ultimately look through rates-related revenue headwinds over the next 12-18 months, the downside case could also become more pronounced relative to other rate-sensitive stocks under our coverage (where the impact of low rates is fully in the run-rate). Our scenario analysis suggests that, at current levels, the market is not paying much for EPS optionality to the upside "“ partially reflective of these risks, while our upside scenario implies the stock could be worth ~$190 or 40% upside from current levels, keeping us Buy rated. In the report, we outline our framework across various rates scenarios and implications for the stock."
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Kestra Taps Goldman Sachs' Kara Murphy as First CIO

Kestra Holdings, which owns Kestra Financial, Grove Point Financial, Bluespring Wealth Partners and Arden Trust, has launched a new division, Kestra Investment Management, and tapped Kara Murphy, former chief investment officer and managing director at Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, to lead it. Murphy will be Kestra’s first chief investment...