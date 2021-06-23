Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in smuggling of 600 pounds of pot from Canada

By Thomas J. Prohaska
Buffalo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Niagara Falls man who took part in a scheme to smuggle 600 pounds of marijuana from Canada pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. Marquies McTyere, 30, admitted to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. When he is sentenced Nov. 1, the terms of the plea deal call for prison time of 37 to 57 months and a fine between $15,000 and $5 million, court papers said.

