Invest in Yourself

Earlier this week, someone said to me, “You’ve shown your true colors. I mean, look at you. You’re such a bitch!”. Being told this by someone I no longer considered to be a friend was actually very validating. It confirmed that my tolerance level and threshold for bullshit had shifted and people were noticing. I was finally growing into the person I have worked so hard to become, and my colors were finally visible to the very person I had been begging to see me for years. Now that they had finally pulled their head out of their own ass for long enough to actually look at me, they realized that the pigments of my boundaries, self-love, and self-respect didn’t appeal to them because they could no longer benefit from who I was becoming.