For some of us, training camp is the start of football season. Things get serious as teams begin determining who will make the roster and work on getting things installed and honed for the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys have a tradition of going to Oxnard, California for the first part of their camp, taking advantage of usually pleasant weather to practice. This year will be the team’s 15th time holding part of training camp in Oxnard. They were unable to do so last year because of the pandemic, but are headed back again this July. For many fans, going there is something to enjoy.