Exclusive: Charlie Cox Will Return As Daredevil In Hawkeye
Charlie Cox last played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in 2018 when Netflix ended his series. Ever since, fans have wanted to know when they’ll see the actor play the character again. As Marvel regained the rights to the character, it only seemed fitting that we’d be seeing him soon, but the actor hasn’t let us in on what’s happening yet. Fortunately, Giant Freakin Robot was able to learn some insider information from one of our trusted and proven sources. Charlie Cox is returning to the screen as Daredevil very soon. In fact, he’ll be playing Matt Murdock for the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series.www.giantfreakinrobot.com