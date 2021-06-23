Recaps: Bonner shines, Sun go on big third-quarter run to defeat Wings

The Connecticut Sun (9-5) came back from being down 14 early in the third quarter to defeat the Dallas Wings (6-8) 80-70 and snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Likely All-Star DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds and six assists for the winners, while teammate Brionna Jones strengthened her All-Star case with a game- and career-high 26 points.