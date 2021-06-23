Cancel
Physical's creator on the show's dark and deeply personal origins

By Marah Eakin
A.V. Club
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot going on in Physical, from aerobics and the birth of home video to sexism, misogyny, and all around dickishness. There’s also Orange County politics, the stigma of motherhood, and—perhaps most poignantly—main character Sheila’s struggle with a crippling eating disorder. The latter was inspired by Physical creator Annie Weisman’s own struggle with a decades-long eating disorder, which she told The L.A. Times was added to the show in part “to reflect more of the darkness that I experienced in my life as a Southern California native.”

