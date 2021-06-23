Physical's creator on the show's dark and deeply personal origins

Like most adaptations, Netflix's Sweet Tooth takes a few liberties from Jeff Lemire's original comic book series. Some stories are expanded on, some characters and situations are built on smaller ideas from the comics, and others are entirely new creations for the live-action show. Aliza Vellani's Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen's Bear, and Dania Ramirez' Aimee Eden are all brand new for the show and not found in Lemire's comics, but if he had his druthers he'd have liked to put them in there if he could. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a recent interview, we asked Lemire his feelings on the new additions and he's all in favor of them.