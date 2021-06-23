Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Cheatgrass spraying begins in Wyoming-Colorado wildfire area

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cheatgrass spraying begins in Wyoming-Colorado wildfire area

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has begun efforts to control an invasive grass in the area of a massive wildfire last fall in Wyoming and Colorado.

A helicopter began spraying herbicide Monday to reduce cheatgrass in burned areas of Medicine Bow National Forest. Spraying will continue for about two months, forest officials said.

Cheatgrass is a nonnative species that can proliferate in disturbed environments and burns readily, destroying sagebrush and other native plants.

Previous use of herbicide has successfully controlled cheatgrass, Forest Service rangeland management specialist Jackie Roaque said in a statement.

“We are optimistic that there will be the same success with this project and at an even larger scale than in the past,” Roaque said.

Forest managers plan to treat about 14 square miles (37 square kilometers) of areas mainly in Wyoming but also Colorado that burned in the Mullen Fire. The wildfire charred 276 square miles (716 square kilometers) of southern Wyoming and northern Colorado in 2020.

The fire damaged or destroyed dozens of cabins and other structures from September until snows in late October. It was among Wyoming’s biggest wildfires in recent memory.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Ap#The U S Forest Service#Cheatgrass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Body of missing Navajo Army veteran found in Nevada

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The body of a Navajo woman missing for two years has been found in Nevada, and her boyfriend is facing murder charges. Authorities in Farmington, New Mexico, say the body was found in Clark County, Nevada, in February. DNA test results this week showed the remains belonged to Cecelia Finona, who was 59 when she was last seen at her Farmington home the evening of May 30, 2019.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

7 big solar farms proposed in rural Louisiana by 2024

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Solar power companies are looking to build at least seven big projects in rural Louisiana, including three in one unincorporated community. State records reveal that previously undisclosed projects seeking economic incentives include three in the St. Jams Parish community of Vacherie and one each in Thibodaux, Bogalusa, Singer and Franklinton, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.