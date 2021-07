The U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials will begin on Thursday night with the Men’s Trials from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. With the Tokyo Olympics only a month away you’ll see over 35 gymnasts looking to book their spot on the U.S. Olympic team. The trials will start on June 24 and go through Sunday, June 27. There are six spots available for the women and five for the men.