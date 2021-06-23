Cancel
Design

Rembrandt's The Night Watch painting restored by AI

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe missing edges of Rembrandt’s painting The Night Watch have been restored using artificial intelligence. The canvas, created in 1642, was trimmed in 1715 to fit between two doors at Amsterdam’s city hall. Since then, 60cm (2ft) from the left, 22cm from the top, 12cm from the bottom and 7cm...

www.bbc.com
Rembrandt
#Art#Ai#Painting#National Gallery
