Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Dave Navarro’s New Art Collaboration Focuses on Mental Health

By Nicholas White
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Navarro, a vocal survivor of depression for more than 40 years, is highlighting the conversation about mental illness and mental health through a new art collaboration with L.A. artist PADHiA. Together, they are creating fine art, street art and prints, under the name Duel Diagnosis. “When it comes to...

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Dave Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Graffiti Art#Ptsd#Americans#Musicares#Yungblud#Paramount#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor

Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.
Mental Healthwegotthiscovered.com

New Documentary Mental Health And Horror To Explore The Genre’s Positive Effects

It’s no secret that horror movies have a bad reputation, a perception not helped by mainstream audience’s refusal to take them seriously. Despite often being seen as disturbing pieces of psychological torture that distort their viewer’s perception of reality they often have the opposite effect, a perspective to be explored in Mental Health and Horror.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

These Two Women Collaborated To Remove Mental Health Stigmas In Marginalized Communities

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. At the start of the beginning of the pandemic, the world was hit hard with economic disparities, job furloughs and a global health crisis to which many lost their lives. Amongst the impacted groups are African-Americans and Black folks, whose mental health were at a complete disadvantage. Between the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and Black people dying at disproportionate rates due to COVID-19, the necessity of mental health support and resources were dire. Thankfully, over 100 media companies, businesses, non-profits, and cultural leaders banded together to make a difference.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Creative Arts Camp for positive mental health held

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, 2021, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International organized the Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health at the Pajama Factory. Over 17 local youth from the local community participated in this camp, learning to create artwork as a means to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, an art educator who taught at the camp, designed the activities to focus on understanding mental health issues, recognizing their symptoms, and using therapeutic arts to cope with mental health challenges positively. “Participants use color pencils and watercolor kits to express their emotions by connecting their color to a mood and lines and shapes for their feelings. They also learned a watercolor technique and connected that to being able to let go of control and accept imperfections,” explained Ms. Gardner. Participants were encouraged to let loose and be creative while at the same time self-reflecting on their feelings.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Demi Lovato's new short-form Roku show will cover feminism, mental health, and um, aliens

Alright, are you ready for the newest project that feels like it was made by throwing darts at a board of potential ideas? The Demi Lovato Show, hosted by singer/actor Demi Lovato, will ambitiously cover police reform, feminism, trans rights, activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and the average UFO, all in ten minute episodes. No, this is not the same show as the unscripted alien series for Peacock, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which they will host alongside their sister and best friend, this is another show in which Lovato will dive into the existence of aliens.
Mental Healthcbs4indy.com

Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists

Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists. Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists. ‘Better safe than sorry.’ Poultry owners urged to protect their flocks against mysterious bird disease. Dozens of young men in Indy inspired, challenged by IMPD Cares mentoring program. Indiana Task...
Saginaw, MIWNEM

LGBTQ+ community focuses on mental health to overcome minority stress

This pride month, there’s been a renewed focus on the mental health of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. Continual discrimination and unacceptance can often lead to minority stress, which opens the doors to decreased mental health, substance use, and possibly suicide. The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey reports 42 percent...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

“Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Solid Rock Community Development Corporation and Be The Change 719 are hosting a Mental Health event in Colorado Springs this Saturday. The event is family-friendly, and all are welcome, including kids. The goal of Saturday's event is to utilize art to cope with any mental health issues and push The post “Mental Health Matters, Coping with Art” event Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Roanoke, VAtheroanoker.com

Shifting the Spotlight to Children’s Mental Health

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. After the collective trauma of COVID-19, kids will need help to get back on track. This time last summer, the shock of the arrival and worldwide spread of COVID-19 had...
Bay Shore, NYNews 12

Bay Shore veteran becomes focus of new documentary about PTSD, mental health

A Vietnam veteran from Bay Shore, who walked across New York state to highlight his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, is now the star of a documentary film. In the Mayers Films documentary "Walk With Frank," Vietnam War veteran Frank Romeo recounts his 50-year struggle with PTSD, and says he is one of the longest living veterans diagnosed with 100% PTSD-related disabilities.
Colorado Springs, COrmpbs.org

Mental Health Matters event invites community to express themselves through art

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mental health looks different for everyone, and so does the way it’s expressed. In an effort to destigmatize mental health, the Colorado Springs-based Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, which invests resources to help local communities, partnered with Colorado College's Mobile Arts Truck to host the annual Mental Health Matters event at Soaring Eagles Park. The goal: To invite people of all ages to express themselves through art.
New York City, NYTelegraph

Proposed merger of New York's addiction, mental health offices focus of debate

Roughly half of all people with a mental illness will suffer from addiction at some point in their lives, so why are the two often treated separately?. That question has been a topic of debate for years among those working in New York’s behavioral health field, but it got renewed attention Monday as members of the state Assembly convened virtually to hear from providers and advocates about the benefits of integrating care for mental illness and substance use disorder among those who struggle with both.
Mental Healthnurseryworld.co.uk

New perinatal mental health resources launched

The interactive resources, known as Factographics, have been developed after researchers at the University of Surrey identified three distinct groups with unmet needs. Dr Ranjana Das and Dr Paul Hodkinson at the University of Surrey, said, ‘Though it can often be a time of joy, becoming a new parent can be immensely challenging.
Visual ArtCoinTelegraph

Bringing contemporary pop art to an NFT metaverse

The realm of metaverses is growing, with gaming, nonfungible tokens and contemporary performance art all contributing to create interactive and immersive digital-only ecosystems. “Welcome to Lobsteropolis District of Lobster Land” is the welcome notice that greets netizens upon entering Lobsteropolis city. Existing within the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland, Lobsteropolis is...
Hamilton County, NEGrand Island Independent

Creative collaborations: Many facets make up Art Farm’s jewel

Within the expanse of Hamilton County row cropland near Marquette, acres of tall, densely packed vegetation stick out like an oasis in a desert. The oasis entry is akin to a center pivot driveway, flanked by tall prairie ditch grass. Moving forward, trees hang low over the deeply rutted dirt driveway. It winds aimlessly farther into the flourishing greenery.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.