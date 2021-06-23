Ad of the Day: Kate Hudson says ‘embrace the chaos’ in Infiniti QX60 launch campaign
After the pandemic forced the automotive world to abandon in-person events in favor of digital-first product launches, Infiniti has today revealed the new QX60 SUV in a longform ad starring Kate Hudson. The brand says the star represents the car’s target buyer: an ambitious and industrious chameleon who seamlessly navigates the many professional and personal responsibilities of their life — and does so in style.www.thedrum.com