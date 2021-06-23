Cancel
Hilton Head Island, SC

No more tolls for Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — At the end of the month, motorists traveling Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway will no longer have to pay a toll.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it will stop collecting tolls June 30. At 11:59:59 p.m., the bonds issued to build the parkway will be paid off and tolls will end as required under state law, the department said in a news release.

The toll is now $1.25 per cash customer and $.75 per Palmetto Pass customer based on a two axle vehicle.

On July 1, signs will be in place reminding drivers to drive carefully and slow down, but not to stop, as they travel through the toll plaza. The plaza will be removed in the coming months.

Drivers using Palmetto Pass transponders to pay their tolls electronically may return them in-person at the plaza office to receive a refund of any balances. Transponders may also be returned by mailing them to P.O. Box 5096, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 29938.

Opened in 1998, the Cross Island Parkway is a 7.5 mile (12.07 kilometer), limited access route that connects the William Hilton Parkway at the north end of the island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island.

