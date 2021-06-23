Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Three Western Pa. men in custody on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot

By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men from the Pittsburgh region have been arrested on federal charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. According to the criminal complaint, Samuel C. Fox, of Mount Pleasant in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

