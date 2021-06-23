Three Western Pa. men in custody on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot

Three men from the Pittsburgh region have been arrested on federal charges relating to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. According to the criminal complaint, Samuel C. Fox, of Mount Pleasant in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.