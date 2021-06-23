Cancel
New York City, NY

New York to install ‘Circle of Heroes’ monument in Battery Park City to honor essential workers

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll renderings courtesy of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. A monument honoring the essential workers who served New Yorkers throughout the coronavirus pandemic will open in Battery Park City by Labor Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday. The “Circle of Heroes” memorial will include a circle of 19 maple trees, representing the individual groups of essential workers and their contributions. In the center, an eternal flame will honor those lost to COVID, according to the governor.

