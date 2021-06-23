Is It Time to Reevaluate Your Restaurant or Bar Insurance?
The world looked very different one year ago. Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic with more questions than answers, every industry was trying to figure out just how to move forward while still remaining safe, and keeping their staff and customers safe as well. One thing is for sure, those in the restaurant industry are well-poised for resiliency in the face of challenge — and they have overcome some real hurdles in the past year.modernrestaurantmanagement.com