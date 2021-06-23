Cancel
Florida State

Florida man wanted in fatal 2007 crash arrested in Mexico

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

AVON PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a crash that killed a central Florida couple in 2007 was arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S. to face charges, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews following the June 30, 2007, crash near Avon Park, a news release said. Andrews, who was 29 at the time, was found to have a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit to drive, the agency said.

Danny and Patricia McCown died in the crash, troopers said.

Andrews fled the country to avoid prosecution, the news release said.

But Trooper Chris Wells, and others, continued to search for Andrews. In recent weeks, Wells received a tip from someone who said that Andrews had possibly been spotted in a region southwest of Mexico City, the news release said.

The highway patrol worked with the United States Marshal’s Service to arrest Andrews on Monday, the news release said. He was returned to Florida on Wednesday to face felony charges that include two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving a death, and one count of DUI property damage.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Andrews has a lawyer who can speak for him.

