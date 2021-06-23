Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds sells out again: Maximum Effort acquired by CTV player MNTN

By Kenneth Hein
The Drum
 9 days ago

MNTN (pronounced Mountain) announced today that it is acquiring Maximum Effort Marketing. MNTN plays in the connected TV and self-serve ads space. It claims, “MNTN Performance TV is the world’s first and only Connected TV advertising platform optimized for direct-response marketing goals. It redefines what advertisers can do with television, giving them the power to tie performance directly to their TV campaigns.”

www.thedrum.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctv#Marketing Campaigns#Connected Tv#Ctv#Maximum Effort Marketing#Match Com#Connected Tv#Paramount Pictures#Mint Mobile#Adtech#Reynolds Aviation Gin#Mntn Mark Douglas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Joins Tiktok With A Promise to Disappoint All His Fans

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. We all have to admit, Ryan Reynolds is one of the most versatile actors in the industry but he is most known for his comedic side flowing naturally as if humor is his language. He’s proven it not just once, but twice being the star of Deadpool, and now, he is the latest addition on Tiktok as he finally joins the platform with a promise to disappoint all his fans, but really, he wouldn’t, as he’ll definitely be a dose of laughter in a day.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Finally Joining TikTok With An A+ Just Friends Reference

Ryan Reynolds has been crushing the social media game through his efforts in hilarious advertising, as well as his comedic feud with Hugh Jackman. But apparently there was still a frontier to conquer for the Deadpool star, as he hadn’t joined the ranks of TikTok until just recently. To celebrate, Reynolds made the world a promise to the world, for better or worse, with an A+ reference to an underrated gem he happened to star in: 2005’s Just Friends.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Gives Deadpool a New Shirt On TikTok

TikTok just got a little more fun now that Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to join the social media site. The star known for playing Deadpool posted his first video on the site this week, which earned over 29 million views. Reynolds already has 4.2 million followers and his videos are a delight. The first shows him lip-synching to "I Swear" by All-4-One with the caption, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Shares Fan Reactions To Advance Screenings Of Free Guy

Some lucky fans have had the opportunity to see Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming comedy film Free Guy early and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Sharing to his social media, Reynolds reposted some of what these select early screening attendees had to see with many suggesting that audiences go out and see it for themselves.
Behind Viral Videosswiowanewssource.com

Ryan Reynolds makes TikTok debut

Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. The 44-year-old actor warned fans they will be "disappointed" by his account but kept them entertained by paying homage to his movie 'Just Friends' with a lip sync performance of All-4-One's 'I Swear', just as his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 comedy. He...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Is Now on TikTok and His First Video Will Delight Just Friends Fans

Watch: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind. It's official: Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. And in celebration of the momentous occasion, the Deadpool actor posted a comical clip of himself lip-syncing along to "I Swear" by R&B group All-4-One, which is a nod to his character, Chris Brander, doing the same in the mirror in the 2005 romantic comedy, Just Friends.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Response After Watching Avengers: Endgame Theater Reaction Videos

We all had to find different ways of coping with the global pandemic. It was certainly a tough experience for a lot of people. Having to cut ourselves off from friends and family for long periods was probably much more trying than many of us expected it to be. Retreating into those things that make us comfortable and happy was one way that many people used to get through the hard times, perhaps remembering those moments that we shared with people. Ryan Reynolds was one who did that. He found himself getting emotional over people enjoy the theatrical movie experience even quite recently.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds And John Cena Reportedly Developing Original Action Comedy

The last thing that Deadpool fans want to hear is Ryan Reynolds signing on to any more projects, especially when it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo outing at his new Marvel Cinematic Universe home until mid-2023 at the very earliest, based entirely on the sheer volume of movies he’s got on his plate.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has hardly been setting the world on fire from a critical or commercial perspective, even if it did manage to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, but it’s also provided a nice knock-on effect that’s seen the first installment become one of the most popular titles on streaming, with The Hitman’s Bodyguard charting on several major VOD platforms.
CelebritiesThe Drum

Editors’ picks: The best Ryan Reynolds ads of all time

Ryan Reynolds has turned advertising on its head during the past three years with the launch of his creative agency Maximum Effort. So much so that when we were pitched a story about Maximum Effort being acquired by a CTV player called MNTN, we thought we were being had. Well, the news is real and it appears Reynolds has done it again after selling Aviation Gin to Diageo for a small fortune. In honor of this news, The Drum decided to celebrate Reynolds' good fortune with a look back at five of our favorite spots from adland’s favorite trickster.
Gordon, GAwegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Gets Roasted By ‘Evil Twin’ Gordon

Ryan Reynolds has three brothers, none of whom are called Gordon, but that hasn’t stopped the fictional twin from becoming a massively popular part of the actor’s unique approach to marketing. It all began back in 2016 when Ryan had Gordon interview him for GQ, before the duo reunited once again to talk about Deadpool 2.