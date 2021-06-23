Ryan Reynolds sells out again: Maximum Effort acquired by CTV player MNTN
MNTN (pronounced Mountain) announced today that it is acquiring Maximum Effort Marketing. MNTN plays in the connected TV and self-serve ads space. It claims, “MNTN Performance TV is the world’s first and only Connected TV advertising platform optimized for direct-response marketing goals. It redefines what advertisers can do with television, giving them the power to tie performance directly to their TV campaigns.”www.thedrum.com