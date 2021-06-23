Ryan Reynolds sells out again: Maximum Effort acquired by CTV player MNTN

We all had to find different ways of coping with the global pandemic. It was certainly a tough experience for a lot of people. Having to cut ourselves off from friends and family for long periods was probably much more trying than many of us expected it to be. Retreating into those things that make us comfortable and happy was one way that many people used to get through the hard times, perhaps remembering those moments that we shared with people. Ryan Reynolds was one who did that. He found himself getting emotional over people enjoy the theatrical movie experience even quite recently.