Virginia Beach-based clothing designer Dapper Luq to showcase ‘Coastal Sunrise’ collection in Rwanda
VIRGINIA BEACH — As Luqman Haskett Sr. ran along the shoreline in Virginia Beach, he peered at the sunrise and contemplated his next step in life. The Naval officer, who retired in January 2020 after 22 years of service, would often retreat to the Oceanfront in the early morning hours. He took inspiration from the paintbrushed skyline and decided to make it the focus of his next collection.www.dailypress.com