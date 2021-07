In hindsight, noting the benefits in terms of cost, hassle and fraud risk, it is surprising it has taken so long to retire the widespread use of checks. In 2005 Shell was the first retailer to stop accepting checks in the UK. Within a few years all other major retailers followed and now this antiquated practice has disappeared from the high street. Yet many FTSE corporates continue to use checks to pay dividends to their shareholders. In fact, until 2020 even Shell paid a large portion of its dividends via checks.