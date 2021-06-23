Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise Airport will become a medium hub after growth. What does that mean for passengers?

By Jacob Scholl
Idaho Statesman
 9 days ago

After years of above average growth of passenger traffic, the Boise Airport will be reclassified from a small hub to a medium hub later this year. As a medium hub airport, Boise will have additional federal regulatory requirements regarding passenger services and airline competition plans, according to a news release from the Boise Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration classifies medium hubs as airports that handle between .25-1% of annual commercial air traffic.

