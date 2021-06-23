Cancel
Newport, RI

Kamasi Washington to replace Wynton Marsalis at Newport Jazz

By Ryan M. Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Festivals Foundation today announced that Kamasi Washington will replace Wynton Marsalis at Newport Jazz on Friday, July 30. “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control I, regretfully, will be unable to perform at Newport Jazz this year. I was looking forward to returning to Newport once again and am disappointed that I cannot be with you. Best wishes for a successful weekend of great jazz!” Wynton Marsalis said in a statement provided by Newport Jazz.

