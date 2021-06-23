Cancel
Canadian man pleads guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns along I-94 in Minnesota

By andy.mannix@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old man from Canada pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck traveling east on Interstate 94 in Minnesota earlier this year. Dayne Adrian Sitladeen had entered the United States unlawfully when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper stopped the truck in which Sitladeen was a passenger near Fergus Falls on Jan. 10 for speeding upward of 100 mph, he told U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel, appearing via video from Sherburne County jail.

