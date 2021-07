To begin with some background information, the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) is an invasive insect and has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America. It is believed that EAB likely arrived in the U.S. on lumber in cargo ships originating from its native Asia. Here, it was first discovered near Detroit in 2002 and now has been discovered in more than 35 states, including Colorado. It has been found in surrounding metro areas, including Boulder and Arvada, so it’s just a matter of time before it is found in Denver.